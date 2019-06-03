|
Susan Anne "Sue" Atwood, age 58, of Millersport, was born October 13, 1960 in Columbus, Ohio. She passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from an accident. Sue was co-owner of Atwood Rope Mfg. She served the Lord and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sue dedicated her life to helping others and was a very hard-working woman. Sue had many interests and one that she was passionate about was being an advocate for alternative medicine. She was the best wife, mom and grandma in the world and loved spending time with her family who was so precious to her and she to them. Sue will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 39 years, Curtis D. "Curt" Atwood II; two sons, Roman B. (Brittney) Atwood and Dale (Jessica) Atwood; five grandchildren, Dale, Conrad, Noah, Kane and Cora; her mother, Patricia (Sanderson) Christman; and a sister, Kathleen D. (Frank) Sainato. She was preceded in death by her father Dwight William Christman, Jr. and a sister Donna Faith Christman. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, OH 43033. A memorial service celebrating Sue's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1071 Sheridan Drive in Lancaster, OH 43130. Burial will take place in Millersport Cemetery. Please respect the family at this time. All those who knew Sue are welcome to attend. Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com<http://www.hoskinsonfuneral.com/> to share a special memory about Sue or to sign an online guest book. Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Sue and the Atwood family.
