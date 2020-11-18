Berkemer, Susan

1952 - 2020

Susan Snyder Berkemer, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at her home. She was born May 12, 1952 in West Liberty, Ohio to John and Madalene Snyder and had a wonderful life there with her five siblings. She married Fred Berkemer on November 25, 1972 and raised their family in Columbus, Ohio. She was a legal secretary and office manager at Berkemer Law. She and Fred spent nearly every day together. Susan's first love was being a mother to Matt and Beth and grandmother to Olivia and Cameron. She planned her life around birthdays, holidays and family events and always found ways to make them special for everyone. She was a great cook and ceramic artist. Susan lived her faith and was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church-New Rome, where she had wonderful friends. Despite being 100% German, she loved the Shamrock Club of Columbus and spent many days there listening to Irish music and hanging out with the Irish. She was the manager of the International Irish Triathlon each year. Susan has been described as a very loving person with a good heart. Many have said that she was one of their best friends. She provided help and encouragement to many over the years. Susan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Fred Berkemer; son, Matt Berkemer (Alicia); daughter, Beth Berkemer; and granddaughters, Olivia and Cameron Berkemer. She also leaves sister, Shelley Snyder (Phil Taylor); brothers, Fred Snyder (Nita), Jack Snyder (Phyllis), Jeff Snyder (Teri), and Bill Snyder (Cyndi); and brother-in-law, Joe Berkemer (Reggie); as well as nine Edgington step-siblings, and about 20 nieces and nephews she was very close to. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date when people are able to get together again. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory.



