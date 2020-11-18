1/1
Susan Berkemer
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berkemer, Susan
1952 - 2020
Susan Snyder Berkemer, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at her home. She was born May 12, 1952 in West Liberty, Ohio to John and Madalene Snyder and had a wonderful life there with her five siblings. She married Fred Berkemer on November 25, 1972 and raised their family in Columbus, Ohio. She was a legal secretary and office manager at Berkemer Law. She and Fred spent nearly every day together. Susan's first love was being a mother to Matt and Beth and grandmother to Olivia and Cameron. She planned her life around birthdays, holidays and family events and always found ways to make them special for everyone. She was a great cook and ceramic artist. Susan lived her faith and was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church-New Rome, where she had wonderful friends. Despite being 100% German, she loved the Shamrock Club of Columbus and spent many days there listening to Irish music and hanging out with the Irish. She was the manager of the International Irish Triathlon each year. Susan has been described as a very loving person with a good heart. Many have said that she was one of their best friends. She provided help and encouragement to many over the years. Susan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Fred Berkemer; son, Matt Berkemer (Alicia); daughter, Beth Berkemer; and granddaughters, Olivia and Cameron Berkemer. She also leaves sister, Shelley Snyder (Phil Taylor); brothers, Fred Snyder (Nita), Jack Snyder (Phyllis), Jeff Snyder (Teri), and Bill Snyder (Cyndi); and brother-in-law, Joe Berkemer (Reggie); as well as nine Edgington step-siblings, and about 20 nieces and nephews she was very close to. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date when people are able to get together again. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved