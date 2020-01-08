Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Rd. Community Church
5108 Norton Rd
Grove City, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Rd. Community Church
5108 Norton Rd.
Grove City, OH
Susan Black, 68, passed away January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 31 years, Larry A. Sigman, daughter Cynthia Sue Louise Sigman, sons Christopher E. Sigman and Larry A. Sigman II, brother Michael A. Crabtree, father Earl Crabtree, sister Vicky Faye Jarrell, son-in-law Robert Sweigard, brothers-in-law Donnie Conley and Leslie E. Sigman, second husband Bill Black. Susan is survived by mother, Dorothy Louise Crabtree; brother, Dr. Steven (Reata) Crabtree; sisters, Kathy Conley and Cheryl Alloway; daughter, Teresa J. Sigman; grandchildren, Kayla F. Sweigard, SGT Ashley N. Sweigard, Alexus Sigman, Kaydince Sigman, Christopher Sigman II, Evan Wynkoop, and Donevan Wynkoop; great-grandson, Wyatt Lee Alan Sweigard; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Susan was a wonderful and kind woman. She loved the Lord and was a member of Calvary Rd. Community Church. Susan happily and faithfully paid her tithes. She adored her family, and especially her great-grandson, Wyatt. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Calvary Rd. Community Church, 5108 Norton Rd., Grove City, OH 43123. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to Calvary Rd. Community Church. For more information, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
