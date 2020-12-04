Borror, Susan
Susan L. Borror, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. Born in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Pearson) Edsell. Also preceded in death by her husband Paul Borror. Survived by her children, Lori (Alden) Blume and David Borror; grandchildren, Rachael (Zach) Pate, Adam Davis, Zanalee Wiley, Tyler and Justin Blume; great-grandchildren, Chance Jewell, Patrick Pate, Hazel Davis, Emma Pate, Landen Jewell, Falynn Jewell, Oliver Davis, Caitlin Pate, Mila Deebs and TJ. Susan retired from the State of Ohio Disaster Services and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Trips to Atlantic City and St. Pete's Beach were her favorite places to go but nothing topped yelling, "Bingo" on Friday nights. Friends may call Friday, December 11 from 10am-12pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where her funeral service will be held 12pm. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
