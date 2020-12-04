1/
Susan Borror
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Borror, Susan
Susan L. Borror, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. Born in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Pearson) Edsell. Also preceded in death by her husband Paul Borror. Survived by her children, Lori (Alden) Blume and David Borror; grandchildren, Rachael (Zach) Pate, Adam Davis, Zanalee Wiley, Tyler and Justin Blume; great-grandchildren, Chance Jewell, Patrick Pate, Hazel Davis, Emma Pate, Landen Jewell, Falynn Jewell, Oliver Davis, Caitlin Pate, Mila Deebs and TJ. Susan retired from the State of Ohio Disaster Services and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Trips to Atlantic City and St. Pete's Beach were her favorite places to go but nothing topped yelling, "Bingo" on Friday nights. Friends may call Friday, December 11 from 10am-12pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where her funeral service will be held 12pm. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved