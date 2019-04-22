Home

Susan Bowman Obituary
Bowman, Susan
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and faithful friend, Susan Louise Bowman, 65, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 20, 2019 while in Ft. Myers, Florida after a courageous 28 month battle with pancreatic cancer. In addition to her parents, Dr. Richard Hampton Scurlock, Sr. (2012) and Mary Ann Babcock Scurlock (1993), a daughter Megan Louise Bowman (1987) and a granddaughter Lily James Bowman (2019), preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim Bowman of Canton; her siblings, Richard Scurlock Jr. and his wife, Robin of Louisville, Kentucky, Steven Scurlock and his wife, Debra of Portsmouth, Ohio, David Scurlock and Mary Coblentz of Wooster, Ohio, Jennifer Scurlock Young and Olen Ackman of Columbus, Ohio and Mark Scurlock of Sarasota, Florida; children, Jessica Miller of Austin, Texas, Matthew Bowman and his wife, Laura of Austin, Texas and their two children, Caleb and Mila, and Joe Bowman and his wife, Jillian of Dublin, Ohio and their two children, Camden and Peyton. Susan was a 1971 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a 1975 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She taught school for over 20 years in deaf education and special needs between Huntington, West Virginia and Jackson Local Schools. She loved spending time with family and friends, working out, going to Ohio State football games, selling Avon, and caring for her numerous students over the years. Susan taught us all to love all of those around us, laugh often, and live each day to the fullest. She loved her faith, her husband, her family and her friends. All of us will dearly miss her until we meet again. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Church of the Lakes with the Pastor Brian George officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Lakes at 5944 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her memory. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
