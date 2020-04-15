|
|
Brown, Susan
1946 - 2020
Susan K. Brown, 73, passed away on April 12, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. She was born on June 16, 1946 in New York City to the late Francis and Dorothy Kasper. Susan graduated from the Mercy Hospital, Rockville Center, NY radiological technician program in 1967 and subsequently worked for Nationwide Children's Hospital for 40 years as a registered radiological technician. Susan is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Moscato and son-in-law Jeffery Robinson. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 51 years, Gerald; children, Sharon (David Buxbaum) Brown, Sean (Jennifer) Brown, and Christine Robertson; grandchildren, Elaina, Marissa, Justin, and Cameron; and nephew, Nicky Moscato. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to the current health restrictions, a private Memorial Service will be held at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church and a public Celebration of Life will be held later this summer when conditions allow. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020