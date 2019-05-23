Home

Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Susan Bruffett 65, of Ashley, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 27, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio the only daughter of the late Morris P. and Elisabeth (Muller) Bruffett. Susan graduated from Franklin University with her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. She worked for Glencoe Publishing as an Administrative Assistant in Westerville. She was a member of the Delaware Grace Brethren Chrurh for several years. Survivors include her brother, Morris (Tina) Bruffett of Carroll, Ohio; niece, Tiffany Bruffett; nephew, Morris A. Bruffett; good friend, Gail Peterson; feline companion, Vashti. Susan enjoyed playing UNO with her brother, sister- in-law and niece and nephew. She was very dedicated to her career, and will be missed by all that knew her. Pastor Dave Pacheco will officiate a funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N State Route 61, Sunbury, Ohio. Family and Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Sunbury Memorial Park. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 24, 2019
