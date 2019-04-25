Campbell, Susan

1959 - 2019

Susan A. Campbell, age 60, passed away April 23, 2019 in her home of Caldwell, Ohio surrounded by the immense love of her family. She was born in Naha, Okinawa on April 4, 1959 to Eugene and Yoshiko Knutzen. She grew up in Orange, California where she graduated from El Modena High School, she pursued her beauty license and loved cutting and styling hair. She later moved to Columbus, Ohio and met the loves of her life, Thomas and son, Bryan. Their family flourished as they welcomed their daughter, Kimberly, into the world. Susan spent her family years working alongside her husband and son with the family business of dump trucks and construction, of which she was president and CEO. She enjoyed their snowbird vacations splitting time between Ohio and Florida. Riding on the back of their Harley and classic car shows were wonderful outings for her. Susan will be remembered for her beautiful smile and positive attitude throughout her life and even during her battle with cancer. Susan was preceded in death by her father Eugene, mother Yoshiko, and brother John. She leaved behind her loving husband, Thomas; son, Bryan; daughter, Kimberly (who was highly encouraged by Susan to become a registered nurse, she was able to provide medical care and comfort for Susan to the end); and sisters, Yoko and Arlene. A funeral service will be held April 29, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Columbus, Ohio 43230. Calling hours are from 11am-1pm with a service at 1pm. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary