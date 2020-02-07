Home

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
Susan Dolby


1971 - 2020
Susan Dolby Obituary
Dolby, Susan
Susan Michelle Dolby, 48, of London, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born September 25, 1971 in Columbus; she was a daughter of Catherine (Harris) and Vaughn Clutter. For the past 26 years, Susan has had a notable and extensive investigative career for the State of Ohio, first with the Attorney General's office, then the Ohio Ethics Commission and for the past 8 years, she has been serving as a Deputy Inspector General with the Office of the Ohio Inspector General. In 2018, she was named the Ohio Investigators Association's Investigator of the Year. Susan believed her family was of paramount importance. A devout wife, nurturing mother of her children, a loving daughter, and cherished sister, she will leave behind her loving husband of 24 years, Mike Dolby; son, Keegan Dolby; daughter, Kiersten Dolby; father, Vaughn (Marie) Clutter; mother, Cathy Shrewsbury; sister, Debbi (Tom) Fischer; brother, David (Lisa) Clutter; mother- and father-in-law, Patti and John Dolby; brothers-in-law, Mark Dolby and Matt (Joyce) Dolby; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 1PM Monday, February 10, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London with Pastor Jerry Poff officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-5PM Sunday. The family suggests memorials in Susan's name be sent to either Loving Care Hospice, PO Box 445, London, OH 43140 or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, www.ccalliance.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020
