Keiser-Smith, Susan E.
1969 - 2020
Susan Elizabeth Keiser-Smith. 11/12/1969 - 7/27/2020. Dazzling life-force. Infectiously joyous soul. Fearless adventurer. Smart, funny, kind, and so many other wondrous things. Resolute in her convictions. An inspiring example. Lover of family, friends, music, food, and fun. Unwavering believer. Best friend EVER. A treasure to everyone who knew her. And the fiercest fighter of cancer. Full, forever, of faith, trust and pixie dust. Susan's light will shine on in her parents Jim and Pam Keiser, sister Kim and family (Randall McCutcheon, Lane, Keiser, Teague, Harrison and Neve) and brother Jimmy (Christe McGarry), husband Steve Smith, son Parker, numerous extended family members—in-laws, aunts , uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and also her extended chosen family of close friends (a few of whom cannot go unmentioned—Robin, The Watermelon Sisters, Chrissy/Darrin & Heather). Those wishing to honor her life should do so by living theirs, by giving back in any way personally meaningful, and/or by donation to either of the two organizations below, to which she dedicated so much of her love and time.
Food Rescue US (Columbus): https://secure.givelively.org//donate/food-rescue-us/susan-keiser-smith
. Central Ohio Youth for Christ: http://www.coyfc.org/how/give/
A celebration of life will be held when it can be done the way she'd imagine it—large, lively, full of music and love (and zero social distancing).