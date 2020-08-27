1/
Susan E. Robinson
1946 - 2020

Robinson, Susan E.
1946 - 2020
Susan Robinson, 74, of Westerville, passed away on August 25th, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1946 in Flint, Michigan to the late James and Margaret (Cadenbach) Sawyer. Susan was the oldest of 4 children and grew up in Flushing, Michigan. In 1976, Susan earned her MBA from Wright State University where she also previously earned a bachelor's degree. After working for several prominent companies, she chose to stay at home with her 4 children. She became an active volunteer in the Westerville School District and later taught math at Ohio Dominican University. In her free time Susan loved to be "out and about" and particularly enjoyed shopping and eating out. She also loved attending her children's and grandchildren's activities. While she attended hundreds of baseball, softball, football, and soccer games, wrestling matches, dance recitals, cheerleading competitions, etc over the years, she always especially enjoyed the marching bands. Susan is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Larry. She will be greatly missed by her children, Vince Robinson, Kristen DelTedesco (Joe), Bart (Amanda) Robinson, and Nathan (Carrie) Robinson; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Susan's life will be held on Sunday, August 30 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Her family will receive friends from 3-4pm and the service will begin at 4pm. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
AUG
30
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
