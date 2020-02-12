Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home
1068 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo Catholic Church
221 Hanford St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Gerlach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Gerlach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Gerlach Obituary
Gerlach, Susan
Susan M. Gerlach, age 71, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. 1966 graduate of St. Mary High School. Retired from Whitehall City Schools after 24 years. Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Ann Mantle and sister Janice Keller. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Dan; daughter, Heather (Ross) Turner; son, Steven (Jodi); grandchildren, Keegan, Kaden, Karson, Haley, Hannah, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Tyler and Cameron; brother, Robert (Jeanne) Mantle; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford St. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -