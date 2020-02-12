|
|
Gerlach, Susan
Susan M. Gerlach, age 71, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. 1966 graduate of St. Mary High School. Retired from Whitehall City Schools after 24 years. Preceded in death by parents Alfred and Ann Mantle and sister Janice Keller. Survived by loving husband of 50 years, Dan; daughter, Heather (Ross) Turner; son, Steven (Jodi); grandchildren, Keegan, Kaden, Karson, Haley, Hannah, Hunter, Kaitlyn, Tyler and Cameron; brother, Robert (Jeanne) Mantle; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford St. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020