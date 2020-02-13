|
|
Stevenson, Susan Gerstner
1940 - 2020
Susan Gerstner Stevenson, 79, went peacefully home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Susan was born on April 5, 1940, to loving parents John (Socky) and Verla Gerstner. She was raised in the small town of Tremont, IL, and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Home Economics where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Friends from her early years remained constants throughout her life. After graduation, she moved to Chicago where she worked as a buyer for Carson Pirie Scott department store. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Stevenson and got engaged after a whirlwind 2 month courtship. They married and lived briefly in the Chicago area before moving to Lafayette, IN, where their two daughters, Elizabeth Anne (Hammer) and Barbara Sue (Hagler) were born. In 1973, the family moved to Upper Arlington, OH, so Susan and Bob could start their own small business. She and Bob raised their daughters and ran the business laughing and loving all the way through. Susan contributed equally to the business and served as President for a number of years until dementia forced her retirement. Upon retirement, they moved to Naples, FL, a special place where they had taken their daughters to visit Susan's parents for years. Time was spent traveling around the world with dear friends, and playing golf and tennis. Susan moved back to Columbus and spent the last 2 years of her life with her new extended family in the Roxbury Cottages at First Community Village. Susan will be remembered for her sweet nature, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh. She immediately considered new friends to be family and was loved by all who met her. Memory loss took her, but through it all she maintained her warm demeanor, laughter, love of music and dancing and remained a fierce ping pong player. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bob; and their two daughters, Beth (Tim) Hammer of Upper Arlington, OH, and Barbara (Andy) Hagler of Charlotte NC; 4 grandchildren, Tommy and Nick Hammer, and Hannah and Chase Hagler. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Jan) Gerstner of Peoria, IL; and her niece and nephew and their families. The family is eternally grateful and humbled by the outpouring of love and devotion shown to Susan and her family by the angels in Roxbury Cottages and National Church Residences Hospice. The peace and comfort provided by these amazing people will be held in her family's hearts forever. Calling Hours will be held from 2-4PM Saturday, February 22 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio. A small private family memorial service will be held separately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Susan's honor to Research at the at . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020