Susan Gille-Miller

Gille-Miller, Susan
Susan Lynn Gille-Miller, 59, of McDonough, Georgia. Born in Columbus, Oh. Graduated from Upper Arlington High School Class of 1979 and attended Bowling Green University. Susan's life journey ended on Aug. 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Gille. Susan is survived by her husband, Phil Miller; mother, Marilyn Gille; daughters, Julia Miller, Amanda (Joe) Defuria; son, Ryan (Emily) Miller; brother, Jay (Dianna) Gille; sister, Janet Gille Denison; nieces, Allie Gille and Georgia Denison; nephew, Joel Denison; and granddaughters, Alessandra and Penelope Defuria. Visitation was held on Aug. 8 2020 at Haistens Funeral Home in McDonough, Ga.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haisten Funerals & Cremations
1745 Zack Hinton Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
