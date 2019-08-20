|
|
Green, Susan
1947 - 2019
Susan Marie Green, age 72. Sunrise May 24, 1947 and Sunset August 15, 2019. Visitation 3PM and Memorial Service 4PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019