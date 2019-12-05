|
|
Hill, Susan
Susan Virginia Nye Hill, 73, daughter of the one true God, on Dec. 4, 2019 moved from Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala, to where the streets are paved with gold and there are no tears or sadness. Sue was reunited with her son Todd Hill, parents Dick and Virginia Nye, sisters Doris Friend and Janet Sell, and friends and family in Christ. Left to mourn are her daughter, Gina (Larry) Staton; grandsons, Will (Missy) Staton, Zack Staton; and beloved great-grandchildren, Kylie, Rilynn, Paisley, Zachery, Sowyer and Axyl Staton; special friends, Elaine Calvert, Jack and Sharon Walraff, Cheryl Hain and Carol Kauser. Member of Life Giving Church and Zoar Rebekah Lodge. Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Vineyard Church, 9286 York Road, Pataskala, where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019