The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Susan Hoy


1941 - 2019
Susan Hoy Obituary
Hoy, Susan
1941 - 2019
Susan M. Hoy, age 78, passed away December 13, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. Susan was born January 10, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Helen and James "Jim" Braun. She married her husband William Percy Hoy II on May 24, 1958. Susan enjoyed bowling, crafts and vounteer work, especially her five years spent volunteering at Westland High School. Preceded in death by parents, daughter Evelyn Hoy, grandson Jonathan Danneman, siblings Audrey Meyers and Joyce Haskins. Survived by loving husband, Bill; children, Penny (Steve) Danneman, Pam (Mike) Orzel, William Percy (Brenda) Hoy III, June Hoy, David (Beth) Hoy and Charlie Brown; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Minor, Ashleigh Danneman, Jordan (Myra) Hoy, Nathan (Sarah) Hoy, Alex Hoy and Hannah Brown; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Barb Dennis, Butch Braun, Richard (Nancy) Braun, Lois Hughes, Gail Wainoskis, George (Karen) Hoy and Karen (Carl) Lemons. In honoring her wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Susan's memory to The at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or at . Arrangements completed by JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 West Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
