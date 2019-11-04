|
Eisner, Susan J.
Susan Jane Eisner (nee Smith), age 62, departed this Earth on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after a sustained fight with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Irene Smith. She is survived by her husband, William H. Eisner; and her children, Michael, Christopher (Mariah) and Sarah Eisner; also surviving are her siblings, Shirley E. Keckley and Kevin Shilling; and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was raised on the south side of Columbus, but her heart was always at her grandmother's house on Barney's Run Road in Centerville, PA, where there were horses to ride, berries to pick and hours to spend on the front porch of her Grandma's 200-year-old farm house listening to family stories going back generations. Susan graduated from The Ohio State University and was privileged to serve as a Registered Nurse at The Ohio State University, University of Michigan and University of Kentucky Hospitals, and at Ohio ENT and Allergy Physicians. Susan was a member and volunteer with the Columbus Folk Music Society and the Hilliard Historical Society. Ham Radio license KD8ZSZ, Susan enjoyed reading, gardening, time with her family, and time spent with her dear patients and excellent co-workers. Family will receive friends from 6-8p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. Family will also receive friends from 10-11a.m. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019 at WALNUT HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 975 Rathmell Road, Columbus, OH 43137, where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11a.m. FRIDAY. Reverend David Ziegel, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Hill Cemetery next to the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Pelatonia or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN), 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Please share your favorite memory of Susan or send your condolences to the Eisner Family by visiting www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019