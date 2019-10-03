|
Buscemi, Susan Jane
Susan Jane (Renick) Buscemi, of Thornville, Ohio, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 74. Susan is survived by her children, Joseph Buscemi (Amy), Colleen Adkinson (Michael), and Dominic Buscemi (Marci Milito); her siblings, Brenda Brush, Michele Beach (Dan), Pamela Wolters (Terry), Candice Ball, Peter Renick (Kristina); her seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Marjorie Louise Crandell and Madeira (Pete) Milburn Renick originally of West Jefferson, Ohio, her husband Michael Anthony Buscemi, and her eldest son Michael William Buscemi. Susan was born in Columbus, Ohio and spent her childhood in West Jefferson, graduating from West Jefferson High School class of 1964. It was there she met the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Michael Buscemi. Pioneering the working woman concept, Susan balanced work and motherhood while Mike pursued his bachelor's and master's degrees, and later co-founded a company. After raising their children, Mike and Susan traveled the world and built a home on Buckeye Lake where they frequently hosted family gatherings and enjoyed their grandchildren. An avid reader and a master level crossword puzzler, Susan was always honest (often brutally!) and known for her lasagna and signature chocolate cake. Visitation will be held at Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1335 W. Main St., West Jefferson, Ohio 43162, Sunday, October 6 from 2-5pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am Monday, October 7, 2019 at Saints Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Susan's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to her son's scholarship fund: The Michael Buscemi Scholarship Fund, c/o New Lexington Schools, 2547 Panther Dr., New Lexington, OH 43764; Attn: Mr. Coffey.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019