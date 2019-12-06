|
Knell, Susan
1935 - 2019
Susan Grace Knell, age 84, of Upper Arlington, passed away November 30, 2019. Susan was born and raised in Upper Arlington, daughter of the late Riechmann and Mildred Knell. Also preceded in death by her brother Richard "Dick" Knell and sister Sally Kraemer. Susan graduated from Upper Arlington High School and went on to attend and play basketball at Colorado Women's College, an all-women's college which is now associated with Denver University. Following college, Susan returned to her family's home, which is one of the original historic homes built in Upper Arlington more than 100 years ago, where she tenderly cared for both her mother and her brother. The home was built by Susan's grandmother in 1916 and has been continually occupied by Knell family members for over 100 years. Summers for Susan were spent at the historic family cottage located on Lake Erie where she greatly enjoyed boating and swimming. Throughout Susan's life, she remained very generous donating to countless organizations within the community. She was a longtime member and contributor to First Community Church, was instrumental in making sure the new Barrington Elementary playground was handicap accessible, donated to the Amelita Mirolo Barn, and the Veterans Plaza Project located in the Old Arlington Mallway in memory of her father and brother. In addition, Susan served on the Upper Arlington Historical Society as a trustee and was a former member of Scioto Country Club. She is survived by her nephew, Steven (Donna) Kraemer and his children, Jessica Kraemer Conley, Zachary Kraemer, Crystal Kraemer and Alexander Kraemer; cousin, Tony Roth; longtime friends and neighbors, Jim and Sue Owen and Mary Ann Krauss; and other extended family and dear friends. Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. A memorial service celebrating Susan's life will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at First Community Church, Burkhart Chapel, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. Rev. James Long, officiating. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to the Upper Arlington Historical Society, 2800 Tremont Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019