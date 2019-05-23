Hosket, Susan Lynch

1969 - 2019

Susan Helen Lynch Hosket, age 50, of Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully from breast cancer on May 22, 2019. Her determination and grace throughout her illness was an inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bret Hosket; and her three sons, whom she adored, Nicholas, Christopher (C.J.) and Daniel Karsatos. She is also survived by her parents, Jim and Hope Lynch; her brother, Jim and Kim Lynch, Patty and Bill Hosket, Bill and Elizabeth Hosket, Brad and Nicole Hosket, and nieces and nephews, Brady, Addie, Billy, Katie, Abby, and Graham; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Susan was born April 13, 1969 and graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1987 with her husband Bret, whom she would later marry. At Upper Arlington High School, she was on the varsity swim team. Susan was a graduate of Ashland University where she was a member of the swim team and Alphi Phi Sorority. For several years she held the school swimming records for the women's 500, 1000 and 1650 freestyle. Susan was sales director for the Memorial Tournament. She loved her job and the staff and clients she worked with. Previously she was an account executive at WBNS Radio and National Sales Director for Clear Channel Communications. She was honored twice with the Distinguished Sales Award from the Columbus Sales Executive Club. Susan was a past board member for Columbus. She touched the lives of many others who were faced with cancer, giving them advice and support. Her great smile, sense of humor and straightforward style made her a friend to many, and she will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OSU Foundation, c/o: Stefanie Spielman Fund, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221 and Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, PO Box 16810, Columbus, Ohio 43272. The family will receive friends from 2-6pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, with a Memorial Mass at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Andrews Church, 1899 McCoy Road. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 26, 2019