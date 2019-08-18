|
|
Williams, Susan Marie
1952 - 2019
Susan Marie Williams, age 67, passed peacefully on August 16, 2019. Susan was born April 30, 1952, to the late Frederick and Patricia Daniel. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie, and brother, Lawrence. Susan will be greatly missed by her husband, Lester Kenneth; children, Nikki (David) Dzikowski, Timothy Williams, Melissa (Ray) Justice, Amy (Derek) Scoles, Janie (Mark) Colter and Lesley (William) Wallace; and 23 grandchildren. Susan will also be sadly missed by her brothers, Frederick (Bobbie Jo) Daniel, Michael (Carla) Daniel, Richard (Carol) Daniel and Gary (Terri) Daniel; sister, Wanda Rose Daniel; in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive loved ones at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 where service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view her full obituary and share a favorite memory of Susan.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019