Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
129 W. Charles St
Bucyrus, OH
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
129 W. Charles St
Bucyrus, OH
View Map
Susan Seits Murphey, 56, died March 10, 2020 at Kobacker House. Survived by daughter, Paige Murphey; and three siblings. Preceded by parents and husband Allen Murphey. Services will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus on Friday, March 13, 2020. Family will receive friends from 12Noon-1:50pm and her funeral will begin at 2pm. Donations can be made payable to Kathy Noblit for Paige's 529 college savings plan. These gifts can be given at the church or through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Read more on Susan's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
