Bartram, Susan P.
1935 - 2019
Susan P. Bartram, age 83, of Grove City, passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Susan was born in Loiusa, KY to the late William W. and Alka B. Skaggs. After graduating from High School, Susan attended college and became a teacher's aide in the South-Western City School District. She was a longtime and faithful member of Highland Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and seeing friends enjoy the food she had prepared. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Casa Banca and James Edward Skaggs and sister Loretta Osborne. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William H. Bartram; daughter, April (Christopher) Myers; grandchildren, Brad (Genna), Paige, and Ben (Kayla) Myers; sisters, Peggy Bartram and Agnes Ann Brown; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Susan's family will receive friends 2-5 PM Sunday at Highland Baptist Church, 3460 Hoover Rd., Grove City, where her funeral service will be held 10 AM Monday, March 18. Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Susan's memory to the I Love My Church Fund at Highland Baptist Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Susan.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019