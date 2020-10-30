Phillippi, Susan
1954 - 2020
Susan "Sue" McDonald Phillippi, age 65, of Powell, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 27. The end came after a valiant 18 year battle with Breast Cancer. Although discouraged with each set back along the way, Sue never wavered in her spirit. In the end Sue left on her own terms, at home with her family at her side. Sue was born December 6, 1954 in Minot, North Dakota to Martha (nee Grenz) and Donald McDonald. Soon thereafter they moved to Richfield, Minnesota where Sue grew up and graduated from Richfield High School. Sue went on to the University of Wisconsin Stout and earned an undergraduate degree in Clothing and Textile Design and a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling. Sue spent her life pursuing those passions. Whether she was altering bridal gowns for friends or knitting clothes for her family, Sue used her creative passions to give to others. Sue was a wonder around children. We affectionately called her the "Baby Whisperer". There wasn't a child she couldn't charm or that wouldn't charm her. This served her well for the many years she worked for the Lakeville, Minnesota School District. Sue was preceded in death by her father and mother Donald and Martha (nee Grenz) McDonald and her infant sister Elaine McDonald. Sue is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Lauren of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and son, Michael; his wife, Katie; and granddaughter, Sylvie Sue of Arvada, Colorado. Sue is also survived by her sister, Lori (nee McDonald) (Jack) Baldwin; her aunts, Irene (nee Grenz) Ostlund and Elaine (nee Krein) Grenz; five brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. Sue will be cremated and no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.BCRF.org
) or a Cancer charity of your choice
.