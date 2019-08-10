Home

Hites Funeral Home & Crematory - Henderson
Susan Potts Obituary
Potts, Susan
1956 - 2019
Susan L. Potts, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on August 1, 2019 in her new home in Las Vegas, NV. Susan was born at the Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, DC to Robert and Martha Jessop on November 30, 1956. She graduated from Springfield North High School in 1975. She attended The Ohio State University where she studied agricultural and veterinary science. She recently retired from her career in property management from Barcus Company where she was employed for 20 years. She enjoyed a deep affection for Afghan hounds and was deeply devoted to family. She spent several years caring for her mother Martha. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Alucia) Potts; her daughter, Jennifer (Justin Haines) Potts; her grandchildren, Ieuen Potts and Dylan Warren; her brother, Mark Jessop; and niece, Stephanie Jessop; her aunt, Janet (Raymond, (deceased)) Yanscik; her cousin, Patricia (Joseph) Adam; and her fiance, Paul Opromollo. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Harry (Ruth) Gaines and Howard (Nellie) Jessop, her parents Robert (Martha) Jessop, and her uncles Reverend Robert Gaines, Harold (Janet) Jessop and several cousins. She was a supporter of science and chose to donate her body to that cause. Her remains were cremated with the assistance of Hites Funeral Home and Crematory in Henderson, NV. Memorial donations may be made to Afghan Hound Rescue of Central Ohio, 4211 Sharon Knoll, Cincinnati, OH 45244. A Celebration of Life for her family and friends will be held at a future date in Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
