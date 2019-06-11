|
Qualls, Susan
1957 - 2019
Susan Qualls, age 61, passed away June 6, 2019. Celebration of Life 12 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Greater 12th Ave Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd., where her family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Burial Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Susan's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019