Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater 12th Ave Missionary Baptist Church
1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater 12th Ave Missionary Baptist Church
1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Qualls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Qualls


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Qualls Obituary
Qualls, Susan
1957 - 2019
Susan Qualls, age 61, passed away June 6, 2019. Celebration of Life 12 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Greater 12th Ave Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Cleophus Kee Blvd., where her family will receive friends from 11AM until time of service. Burial Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Susan's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now