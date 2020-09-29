Chesney, Susan R.

1942 - 2020

Susan R. Chesney, 78, passed away peacefully September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family and caregivers in Medina, Ohio. She was born on February 16, 1942, in Cairo, Illinois, to the late Leslie Neff and Elizabeth (Olive) Roberts. She is formerly of Columbus, Ohio, Charleston WV, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Lenexa, KS. Susan was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend. She was adventurous person who grew up in Columbus, Ohio and transferred with her husband and children and had the chance to live close to the shore, live in the mountains, the great plains and move back home to Ohio for the past 20 years. She was devout member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, longtime volunteer at Medina Hospital, and a avid Bunco player. Sue loved the beach and loved to travel and especially enjoyed her trip to Italy not mention the trips to NYC. She had a way of encouraging everyone to their best and the successes of children and grandchildren is a refection of this.



