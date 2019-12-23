|
|
Ryan, Susan
Susan (Sue) Price Ryan, age 81, Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 after a long illness. Sue was the recipient of many awards in her career as a New York model, but she was most proud of her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. Sue is a current member of the Church of the Resurrection in New Albany. She was a former member of St. Andrew, St. Timothy and St. Paul parishes. Preceded in death by parents Richard Price and Grace Price Barker, son Clifford C. Ryan and brother Richard Price, Jr. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Tom Ryan, Sr.; son T.J. (Terise Fusco) Ryan; daughter-in-law Traci Ryan; grandchildren Evan, Nina, Anne, Clayton and Sable. Friends may call Friday December 27 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019