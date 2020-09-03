Searcy (Schmidt), Susan

Susan Marie Schmidt Searcy, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Ochner Medical Center in New Orleans, La. Susan, the oldest of three Children, was born October 31, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. She attended St. Mary's and East High School and was a graduate of Columbus School of Art and Design. Upon graduation Susan moved to Baton Rouge, La. and later New Orleans, La. where she had a long career as an Interior Designer. There Susan met her husband of 37 years, William P. Searcy. Susan had a passion for life and particularly enjoyed traveling, skiing, and rooting for the Buckeyes and the Saints. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Richard Pershing Schmidt and Mary Alice Schmidt. She leaves behind her loving husband, William P. Searcy; her sister, Marian L. Knox (Paul); brother, Thomas M. Schmidt (Karin); nephews, Brian P. Knox, Michael Terrell; nieces, Monica, Karen, and Corinna Terrell. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Sept. 26 10:30am at St Thomas the Apostle Church, with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, 3840 Sunbury Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2692 E. 5th Ave, Cols., Oh 43219. Arrangements made by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street.



