Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Susan Spaulding Obituary
Spaulding, Susan
1946 - 2019
Susan Marie Spaulding, 73, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born July 26, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Dorothy (Turner) Wallace. She was a 1964 graduate of Franklin Heights H.S. Susan retired from Robert Shaw Controls. She was a Medical Assistant for a short time and then went home to take care of her family. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Johnson and brother, Larry Wallace. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James "Russ" Spaulding; sons, James "Keith" (Missy) Spaulding and Lonnie Spaulding; daughter, Melinda "Lindy" (Dave) Moore; grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron) Clark, Dawn Kirk, Kristin (Lewis) Hagerman, Branden (Jessica Smith) Spaulding, Collin (Molly Dee) Spaulding, Anna Moore, Charlie Moore, Renee (Chris) Clonch, and David Moore; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Taylor; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel 3920 Broadway where funeral service will be held 1 PM Wednesday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
