Troy, Susan
Susan Troy, 63, of Goodyear, AZ, formerly of Midland, MI; San Francisco East Bay, CA; Santa Monica, CA; N. Hollywood, CA; and Columbus and Youngstown, OH; passed away peacefully with her sister at her side Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020, at her residence. Susan was born August 20, 1957, in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late John J. and Joanne (Witherow) Troy. She graduated from Campolinda High School in Moraga, CA, and later completed her undergraduate studies at St. Mary's College in Los Angeles, CA, earning a Bachelor's of Science degree in premed and laboratory studies. As a young woman, Susan worked in research at a VA hospital in California, and later worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Foreign Counter Intelligence Special Analysist. She also had a passion for working in theatre. While still in Los Angeles, CA, her most notable achievement taking part in the production of the play, Last Summer at Blue Fish Cove. While living in Columbus, OH, she worked for StarBase Columbus, and quickly developed an appreciation and passion for SciFi productions. An avid world traveler, Susan especially enjoyed going on cruises and traveling with her sister, Linda, and best friend, Kimberly Farrell. She also enjoyed cycling, and at one point cycled hundred of miles weekly. Susan cherished the time she was able to spend with the people she cared about most, and also loved spending time with her beloved pets. Susan was quiet and brilliant. She will be missed by all. She is survived by her sister, Linda Troy, of Goodyear, AZ; a cousin Daniel Smith, of Columbus, OH; her best friend, Kimberly Ferrell, of Columbus, OH; two aunts, Bonnie Walsh, of Temecula, CA; and Julie Troy, of Newton, CT; and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Susan also leaves her beloved pets, her dog, Georgie, and her cat, Marmalade. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Eddie Burch, and many four-legged fur babies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ASPCA, online at https://secure.aspca.org/donate/
; or to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice. Calling hours will be 2-4pm Saturday (10-17-20) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
. A brief eulogy will be offered by Susan's sister, Linda Troy, at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Farrell.