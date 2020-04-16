|
Von Doersten, Susan
1926 - 2020
Susan (Thias) Von Doersten, age 93, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2020. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Sue was married to the love of her life, Edward A. Von Doersten until his passing. She spent her early married years in Holland and managed the family moves to Houston, Pasadena and then to St. Louis before moving to Upper Arlington in 1969 to raise her children. She was deeply involved in the arts and charities volunteering at COSI, Columbus Museum of Art and the Buckeye Boys Ranch. Naples, Florida held a special place in her heart as she and Ed wintered there for many years. They shared a love for tennis with each other and friends. Sue later took up golf, bridge and oil painting. Sue was a devoted mother to her three children and a beloved "Gigi" to her four grandchildren. Always o?ering a smile or kind word, she was a steadfast friend to many. Sue was a very independent woman whose strength of character and positive outlook on life will be greatly missed. Her family is comforted by the many wonderful memories of her love and inspiration. Gigi had an elegant style and a heart of gold, truly a Glamorous Grandma! The family would like to thank the sta? at First Community Village for the great care and compassion they provided. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Von Doersten and parents, Percy and Edna Thias. She is survived by her three children, Christine (David) Calentine, Douglas Von Doersten (Laurie), and Greg Von Doersten. She has four grandchildren, Sean Von Doersten, Alexandra Calentine, Taylor Von Doersten and Brandon Calentine. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate Susan's life and ?nd comfort that she has eternal peace with the Lord. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share a special memory or to sign Susan's online guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020