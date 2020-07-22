Wargo Weisman, Susan
1941 - 2020
Susan Elaine Weisman Wargo, age 79, passed away July 15, 2020 at Anchor Rehabilitation and Health Center in Aiken, SC. Susan was born July 7, 1941 in Columbus, OH, daughter of Sam and Kathleen Weisman. Susan was Head Majorette and graduated from West High School in Columbus, Ohio. She received her under graduate and graduate teacher training at The Ohio State University. Susan taught public school elementary grades in Long Beach, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, and Palo Alto, CA. She culminated her 28 year teaching career in Arlington and Fairfax County, Virginia. Susan directed the gifted program in Newport Beach, taught disadvantaged children in Palo Alto, and multicultural children from Washington embassy staffs in Fairfax County, VA. The U.S. Senate recognized Susan's compassion, teaching skills and achievements on the Senate floor and in the Congressional Record on June 19, 2000. Susan devoted her life to family, education and her many students that have maintained contact with her throughout her life. She enjoyed travel to South East Asia, England, France, Italy, the Caribbean Islands and Western Mexico. Beaches in South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida were her later favorites. In Aiken she directed many activities for The Women of Woodside Plantation, enjoyed playing bridge with several groups, was avid reader, formed and participated in several book clubs, while sharing her love with her family and many friends. Everybody loved Susan. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother "Nan" Starkey, and cousin Steven Berlin. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dr. Michael J. Wargo of Aiken, SC; son, Bradley J. Wargo; and granddaughter, Sammie Wargo, both of whom live in Hong Kong. Also surviving are cousins, Larry (Donna) Berlin of Bexley, OH, Jeffery (Phyllis) of Baltimore, MD, Karen (Jim) Strawser of Mt. Sterling, OH and Ms. Evans of Ashville, OH. A private graveside service was held in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, July 20, 2020 at New Temple Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wexner Heritage Village, 1151 College Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209 or the Alzheimer's Association
Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington DC. 20098.