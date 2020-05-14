Willis, Susan
1945 - 2020
Born to Robert E and Phyllis J Williams on Jan. 2, 1945 in Columbus. She was an Ohio State graduate with MA in Fine Arts, Design and Communication. In 1992 Susan formed AXIS Center for Public Awareness for and about people with disabilities and continued to offer her expertise throughout her retirement. She was an active member of TWIG #175 of Nationwide Children's Hospital, Maize Manor UMC, and the Columbus Zoo. She is survived by her Mother, Brothers, Steven and Scott and sister Donna (Peter). Also, many Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, and extended family. A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the above listed organizations. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. For full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.