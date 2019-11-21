|
|
Brown, Susanne
1943 - 2019
Susanne Brown, age 76, of Huntsville, Ohio, died November 19, 2019 in Bellefontaine, OH. She was born October 31, 1943 to the late John and Rhea (Hollinger) Judd in Willard, OH. She married Thomas Brown on October 10, 1964 in Shelby, OH. Susanne will always be remembered as a caring, loving, and giving person who often put others needs before her own. Preceded in death by parents and sister Sandra Judd. Survived by loving husband of 55 years, Thomas; children, Tami (Layth) Scantland and Brad (Julie) Brown; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family inurnment Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery, Willard, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to West Ohio Food Bank, 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima, OH 45804. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfunealhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019