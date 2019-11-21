The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne Brown


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanne Brown Obituary
Brown, Susanne
1943 - 2019
Susanne Brown, age 76, of Huntsville, Ohio, died November 19, 2019 in Bellefontaine, OH. She was born October 31, 1943 to the late John and Rhea (Hollinger) Judd in Willard, OH. She married Thomas Brown on October 10, 1964 in Shelby, OH. Susanne will always be remembered as a caring, loving, and giving person who often put others needs before her own. Preceded in death by parents and sister Sandra Judd. Survived by loving husband of 55 years, Thomas; children, Tami (Layth) Scantland and Brad (Julie) Brown; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family inurnment Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery, Willard, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to West Ohio Food Bank, 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima, OH 45804. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfunealhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now