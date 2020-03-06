|
|
Lanman, Susanne "Susie"
1926 - 2020
With great sadness we announce the passing of Susanne "Susie" Lanman, age 93, who passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Carriage Court of Kenwood, Cincinnati, OH. Susie was born in Columbus, OH on February 26, 1926, to the late William and Elizabeth (Dunkel) Rush. She moved to Grove City from German Village as a small child and was one of the original parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a very active member of the E.L. Evans Senior Center and an avid OSU Buckeye fan. Susie was very active, loved life and a good laugh. She was very kind and loving and always had a smile on her face. During the last three years she resided in and enjoyed all the activities and outings arranged by the staff of Carriage Court. Susie will be remembered as a selfless person who would do anything for anyone, especially her many close friends and family members. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Philip, her siblings, with whom she was extremely close Betty Pennell, Joan Rush and Bill Rush. She is survived by her children, Jim (Chris) Lanman and Patsy Lanman Holmes; grandchildren, Kim (Andrew) Hartsell, Eliza (Jonathan) Fajen, and Jonathan (Sarah) Holmes; great-grandchildren, Brendon, Emily, and Shelby Hartsell and Ella, Hannah, Olivia, Lauren, and Caroline Fajen. Susie's family will receive friends for a time of sharing memories from 12-2:30 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where a service honoring Susie's Life will follow at 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Free Store at the Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, OH 43123 or Carriage Court of Kenwood, memo: Activity Department, 4650 E. Galbraith Rd., Cinti, OH 45236. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Susie or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020