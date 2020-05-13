Porter , Susanne

1928 - 2020

Susanne Porter, 91, of Sharon Township, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day Sunday, May 10, 2020. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Alex Korolinczak, two brothers, Michael and Joseph, and four sisters, Julia, Anna, Catherine and Mary, and her great-grandson Luke. Sue was born and raised in Nanty Glo, PA. As a young woman she lived in Brooklyn, NY. After WWII, she settled in Columbus, OH, with her late husband, Leonard Porter. Sue worked in the cafeteria service for the Worthington School District where she retired after 25 years; she remained a valued employee of the Clintonville Woman's Club for over 50 years, and was still employed at her death. She was a longtime member of North Community Lutheran Church. It was her greatest pleasure to spend time with her friends and family, especially her grandsons, and she was proud to be a great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her active and independent lifestyle. Sue spent countless hours crocheting afghans for family and friends which will always be treasured. In her later years, she loved to read while sitting on the swing in her backyard. She enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the deer. Sue is survived by her son Adam (Jody Hoppes) Porter of Worthington, daughter Terry Porter of Merion Village, three grandsons, Drew of Columbus, Matt (Gretchen) of Clintonville, Nick (Sydney), and one great-grandson, William, of Olive Branch, MS, and two step-grandsons, Deep and Shyam Patel of Columbus. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, as well as life-long, cherished friends. A private family visitation will take place at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington. Private Graveside service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may send a donation in Sue's memory to the Ohio Wildlife Center.



