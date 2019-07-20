|
Kennedy, Susi
1940 - 2019
Susi Kennedy, 79, of West Jefferson, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Hospital. Born April 18, 1940 in Madison County; she was a daughter of Pearl and Mona (Wilson) Mahan. Susi had worked for Tahoe Timber Trails in California before retiring. Survivors include her children Kevin Kennedy (fiancée Lisa Kremer) and Jennifer Kennedy (Larry Stark); grandchildren Elizabeth Kennedy, Misty (Bo) Briant, Melanie (Matt) Aldridge, Madalyn Kennedy, Morgan Kennedy and Matthew Kennedy; great-grandchildren Nicholas Linton, Mathew Aldridge and Hayden Briant; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Sam" Kennedy, several brothers and sisters and by Edgar and Iva Myers, who raised her. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Susi's life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3-7 PM in the Fellowship Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lilly Chapel. The family suggests memorials in Susi's name be made to Stop the Suffering Animal Rescue at stopthesuffering.org. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, Ohio, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
