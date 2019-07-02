Stavreff, Susie B.

1956 - 2019

Susie B. Stavreff, 62, passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 22, 1956 to the late Boris and Sveta Stavreff. Susie was a graduate from Walnut Ridge High School in 1974. She spent her career working as a real estate agent for 40 years and broker and owned her own company, Right Move Reality for 25 years. Susie was an avid sports fan, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. She was positive, selfless, and loved spending time with her family, friends, and particularly children. She enjoyed playing golf and traveling the world as her main hobbies. She is preceded in death by her parents, her infant brother Blagoj, and brothers-in-law Sane Popovski and Theodore Nastoff. Susie will be greatly missed by her sisters, Rosie Popovski and Lisa Nastoff; niece, Joanne Popovski; nephew Paul (Lori) Nastoff; Godchildren, Franklin and Haley Nastoff, all of New Albany, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will take place on July 5, 2019 from 5-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the same location on July 6, 2019 at 10:30am officiated by Rev. Radovan Cekovski. Burial immediately to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Donations can be made in Susie's name to at . To share online condolences, please visit

