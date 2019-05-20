Coe, Suzanne

Suzanne Coe, age 65, of Worthington, went to her eternal home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Columbus on October 3, 1953 to the late John and Marjorie (Dixon) Haignere. Suzy was a very special child of God and will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was a hard worker all of her life and she especially loved caring for and training her father's race horses for many years. Suzy always enjoyed life even though it had many trials. Those trials are now over in heaven where she is now made perfect in the eyes of God. Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Coe and her sister Barbara J Haignere. She is survived by her son, Peter; brother, John P.(Leslie) Haignere II; step-mother, Mary Lou Haignere; nephews, Mark (Rebecca) White, John P. Haignere III; grandnieces, Casey and Katelyn White; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12-2 and from 5-7pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, where a funeral service will be held at 7pm. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to www.sweettreatstation.com, or c/o Gina Switzer-Sweet Treat Station, 7080 Westview Drive, Worthington, Ohio 43085 in her memory. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 21, 2019