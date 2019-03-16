|
|
Crecelius, Suzanne
Suzanne M. (Bauer) Crecelius, age 78, of Dublin, OH, passed Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a bout with dementia. She was born in Sandusky, OH in 1940 to the late Marjorie and Earl Bauer. Suzanne was a 1958 graduate of Sandusky High School, attended Ohio Wesleyan University and later became a graduate of Bowling Green State University. She married William R. Crecelius also of Sandusky, OH and had two sons-Jeffrey W. (Marishka Wile) and David R. (Debbie). Suzanne taught for 30 years as a middle school/elementary teacher and continued helping children learn to read by volunteering at the Dublin Public Library into 2018. Suzanne also enjoyed many friends in Sandusky, Ashland, Indianapolis and Columbus. She enjoyed the outdoors, tennis, boating, sailing and watercolor painting. Her greatest talent, however, was in keeping her family together, happy and fed! She reveled in her grandchildren Morgan, Zane, Will and Joey. Suzanne is also survived by her beloved cousins Debbie, Brett, Pete and Laura. She will be remembered for instilling our connection to nature and water, believing in education and nurturing relationships. Her family will receive friends from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where a brief Time of Remembrance will begin at 7:30p.m. WEDNESDAY. Graveside burial services will be held at approximately 12:00 Noon on THURSDAY at Oakland Cemetery, Sandusky, OH. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the Dublin Food Pantry, c/o Dublin Community Church, 81 West Bridge St., Dublin, OH 43017. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memories of Suzanne or to send condolences to the Crecelius Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019