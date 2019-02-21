Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Beechwold-Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Suzanne Keener

Suzanne Keener Obituary
Keener, Suzanne
1933 - 2019
Suzanne Dulcina Keener, 85, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Willow Brook Nursing Home. She was born Oct 11, 1933, the only child to Gail L (Carter) and Robert B Wilgus in St. Marys, OH. She was a graduate of Springfield HS and a 1954 graduate of Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, OH. She received her BS in Nursing from OSU. Suzanne married James M. Keener in 1959 in Springfield, OH. She began her nursing career as an instructor at Springfield Community Hospital and later worked at White Cross Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital, where she retired in 1980. Suzanne was a longtime resident of the Clintonville neighborhood in Columbus, OH and a member of North Broadway United Methodist Church. Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Amy (Gina Paolini) Keener; son, J. Andrew (Rose) Keener; and grandchildren, Shane Whitacre, Madeline and Lillian Keener; and dear friend, Darshawn Eiland. Visitation will be held at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 4341 N. High St., Cols.43214, Saturday from 1-3 pm with funeral service beginning at 3 pm. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com for more details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
