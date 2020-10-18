1/1
Suzanne L. Burns
1939 - 2020
Suzanne Lee Burns, devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Sue was born in Upper Arlington, Ohio February 7, 1939 to Charles and Betty Baber. She attended Upper Arlington Schools and graduated in 1957. She then attended The Ohio State University and graduated with an R.N. Degree in 1961. After working several years as a public health nurse, she returned to The Ohio State University to obtain a master's degree in Psychiatric Nursing. She loved the outdoors and spent hours playing tennis at Swim and Racquet Club and then enjoying golf. Travel with friends and family was a passion. She skied in Colorado for 40 years, rafted the Grand Canyon, hiked 5 days into Machu Picchu and climbed to base camp at Mt. Everest. Taking her grandchildren to 5 National Parks and 12 foreign countries filled her later life. Sue is survived by her husband of 59 years, John A. Burns; daughter Jennifer Anne (Ed) Pulido; son Andrew Robert (Wendy) Burns; grandchildren Nicholas Lois Pulido, Charlotte Burns Pulido, Katherine Anne Pulido; Jessica Suzanne Burns, Holly Lucille Burns, and Dylan John Burns; brother Charles (Peggy) Baber; sister Julie (Walter) Magee; and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share memories or contributions, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
