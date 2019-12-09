The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Suzanne (Sue) McCollister


1939 - 2019
McCollister, Suzanne (Sue)
1939 - 2019
Suzanne "Sue" McCollister was born on February 4, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky and died on December 7, 2019 in Chattanooga, TN at the age of 80 years old. She passed peacefully with family by her side. She is predeceased by her husband Thomas McCollister; parents Richard and Lucille Maggs and twin-sister Joanne Maggs. She is survived by her son, Rick Geraci; sister, Barbara Brown; step-children, Tom (Siiri) McCollister, Dan (Donna) McCollister, Cheryl Ann Cleversy, Frank McCollister, Robert (Penny) McCollister; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Suzanne was a resident of Central Ohio for over 50 years and retired from Huntington National Bank. Services entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH 43085. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com to leave condolences and for service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
