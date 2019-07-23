|
|
Paxton, Suzanne
1945 - 2019
Suzanne Paxton, passed away July 9, 2019, beloved, eldest daughter of the late Atty. Edmund B. and Helen J. Paxton (Morris) and beloved sister of Hope Victoria Paxton Jackson (Morris), and Helen Paxton Arnold (Patrick) of Chicago, IL. She attended East High School, Central State University, and Ohio Dominican University. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Good Shephard Baptist Church, 1555 East Hudson Street, where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Suzanne's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019