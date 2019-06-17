The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Suzanne R. Hoyt


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne R. Hoyt Obituary
Hoyt, Suzanne R.
1948 - 2019
Suzanne Ryan Hoyt, of Genoa Township, Ohio, died peacefully with family by her side on June 13, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 70 after a short, but strong battle with cancer. Suzanne is survived by her husband, James Hoyt; son, Brian (Kimberly) Hoyt of Orange Township, Ohio; and grandchildren, Samuel and Reagan; siblings, Dorothy Dameron and Robert Ryan of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Judith Pettigrew of Palm Beach, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Hoyt and her parents Thomas and Goldie Ryan of Cincinnati, Ohio. Suzanne was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated from Withrow High School, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She studied at the University of Cincinnati. In 1968, she married her best friend, Jim. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street in Powell, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to: Lifeline of Ohio (www.lifelineofohio.org/contribute/) and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. Visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019
