Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Rosemeier, Suzanne
Suzanne Rosemeier, passed away May 17, 2019 in The Villages, Florida after an extended illness. Suzanne was born in Columbus, Ohio. She grew up in Hilliard where she lived most of her life before retiring to The Villages, Florida in 2010. Suzanne was involved in her families activities as a Jaycee wife, room mother, girl scout leader, and 4-H leader. She was a member of Children's Hospital TWIG, numerous card clubs, golfing groups, and enjoyed time with her friends and family crafting, golfing, bowling, swimming, decorating, and sewing. Suzanne is survived by husband, Art, of nearly 65 years of marriage. Also survived by children, Lynda (Gene) Martin, Rick (Bonnie) Rosemeier, Teri (Chris) Sayre. Suzanne had 6 grandchildren, Heather (Justin), Laura (Nate), Andrew (deceased), Amanda (Brian), Kristen (Jon) and Shawn (Kendra) whom she adored immensely and loved teaching them how to do crafts as only she could. She also had 5 great grandchildren, Logan, Lila, Luke, Emma, and Preston. Also surviving is brother, Dave (Michelle) Flickinger; sister-in-law Mary, Jo Flickinger; brother-in-law, Ron Rosemeier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 pm on Thursday, May 30 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio, 43026. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, May 31 at Scioto Ridge Methodist Church, 4343 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio. Burial service will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Rd. Hilliard, Ohio 43026. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43205 or to the . www.tiddfuneralservic.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019
