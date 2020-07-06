1/1
Suzanne "Sue" Carol Swift, 72, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born in Jackson, Michigan on September 8, 1947 to the late Juanita Decker and the late James Halsey. She was one of seven children. She is survived by her daughter, Kaye Marie Swift of Gahanna and preceded in death by her infant son Gregory Scott Swift. Sue cared deeply about the humane treatment of animals, spending many years fostering cats and dogs. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially playing board game and cards. She also loved cross word puzzles, knitting, crocheting, nature walks and decorating her home for Christmas. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST in Gahanna. Visitation will take place Thursday from 5-7pm with service immediately following at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Mt Carmel Foundation for Hospice and Palliative Care. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
JUL
9
Service
07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
