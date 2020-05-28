Wehinger, Suzanne
1934 - 2020
On May 27, 2020, Suzanne Marguerite Wehinger of Upper Arlington, Ohio, loving wife, and mother of six children, passed away at the age of 86, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Suzanne was born on January 21, 1934 to Daniel and Alma Hartnett. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Wehinger, parents Daniel, and Alma, daughter Kathryn Lorraine and brothers William, and Thomas Hartnett. She is survived by her five children, Stephanie A. Isaacs (Stephen), Mark T. Wehinger (Patricia), Shelley M. Keith (Brian), Christine L. Wehinger, and Michael J. Wehinger (Margaret); grandchildren, Robert Joseph Wehinger, Kathryn Hutchinson (Zach), Elizabeth Wehinger, Colleen DeBoer; great grandson, Weston; brother, Daniel Hartnett (Mary); sister-in-law, Betty Brinley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI in 1955 and her Master's in Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1981. Suzanne was also a member of St. Andrews Parish in Upper Arlington, Ohio. From 1978 through 1999, Suzanne worked at Immaculate Conception School in Clintonville, Ohio. Her renewed career began as a teacher where she quickly ascended to the role of Principal. During her tenure as Principal, Suzanne guided Immaculate Conception to new heights winning the prestigious U.S. Department of Education National Blue-Ribbon School Award for the school year 1993-94. She was an accomplished pianist/organist who played two masses every Sunday at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Columbus, Ohio along with many weddings and funerals throughout central Ohio. Suzanne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We are grateful to her for all the love, care, and guidance she gave each of us. We are all very blessed to have had Suzanne in our lives. The family would like to recognize the caregivers and staff at Dublin Assisted Living for their support and kindness to Suzanne and the family during Suzanne's stay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio, at 10:30am. St Andrew's is asking that anyone who attends to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, following mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, https://capitalcityhospice.com. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2020.